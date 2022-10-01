AuSa app to complement launch of 30 e-autos in Ernakulam

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-awaited Auto Savari (AuSa) app for autorickshaws operating in Ernakulam district will be formally launched this month along with the roll-out of the first batch of 30 e-autos by Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS).

AuSa is a ride booking app similar to that of online cab booking platforms. It helps passengers avail auto services, besides enabling them to pay a pre-fixed fare for the ride. They can also track the route, use digital mode of payment, and have a safe journey since it has an SOS facility, said sources. It will provide seamless first- and last-mile connectivity to commuters of metro, buses, and other modes of public transport.

“Drivers will rely on AuSa Pilot app to get ride bookings. It will also help them review trip details, payment history, and check daily or monthly earnings. It also has all the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) features, using which drivers can access dashboard details [like battery percentage, ignition status, vehicle location tracking, and odometer reading],” he said.

The roll-out of the first lot of 30 e-autos is part of the Kochi Corporation’s e-mobility scheme to introduce 100 of them as a pilot project to promote sustainable and ecofriendly modes of commute, of which 20 were availed under the UN Habitat project. They will also operate as shared autos, a concept new to Kerala.

German agency GIZ has provided subsidy to the tune of ₹1 crore for their procurement, operation, and driver training. This is apart from a ₹30,000 subsidy per e-auto given by the State government.

Autorickshaw Drivers Union (AITUC) secretary Binu Varghese, who is also an office-bearer of EJADCS, said the 100-e-autos would have swappable batteries. “On its part, the cooperative society will spend a substantial amount each year for the project with emphasis on fleet management,” he said.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited is expected to roll out a few hundred e-autos for feeder services from metro stations.