Augmented water supply system launched at Kadamakudy

All households in the panchayat to have water connection

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated an augmented drinking water supply system benefiting residents of Kadamakudy, Chariyamthuruthu, Kothad, Pizhala and Cheriyakadamkudy islands as part of the ‘Jala Jeevan’ programme for drinking water supply in the State.

The project with fresh pipelines to meet new capacity requirements and to augment the system was completed using ₹12 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB). It will help meet the drinking water requirements of the islands close to the Ernakulam mainland up to 2036, the Chief Minister said.

Kadamakudy residents will get water from the Periyar, treated at the Muppathadam plant. A new pipeline was laid to ensure that residents of islands neighbouring Kadamakudy also enjoyed the benefits of the project.

A total of 446 families will soon get house pipe connections for drinking water supply under the Jala Jeevan programme. The project is expected to turn Kadamakudy into a panchayat where all households will have water connection.

The augmented water supply project was completed in eight months. Of the 4,545 households in the panchayat, 4,099 have already been given house connections for drinking water supply. Twenty-two public taps too have been set up. The remaining 446 households will get house connections soon, Mr. Vijayan said. A total of ₹48 lakh has been allocated for completing house connection work.

While the Chief Minister inaugurated the water supply system from Thiruvananthapuram, S. Sarma, MLA, unveiled a plaque at the Kothad KKP Sabha Hall to mark the occasion.

Minister for Water Supply and Irrigation K. Krishnankutty presided over the function. Hibi Eden, MLA, was the chief guest.