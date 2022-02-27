Auditors point out discrepancies in estimating Kochi Corporation’s water charges

Amount levied in excess, says report

Inaccuracy in calculating the water bill due to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has made a dent in the civic administration’s coffers.

The water charges were estimated on the basis of the total number of public taps in the city. A joint inspection carried out by the Kochi Corporation and the KWA revealed that there were 4,136 functional water taps in the city, but the civic body had been paying the water charges for 5,909 taps. It was found that 342 taps were not functional. The civic authorities failed to convince the KWA that water charges were levied in excess, according to an audit report.

Water charges need to be paid only for functional taps. The civic body shall make necessary corrections with the KWA regarding the number of functional taps and avoid paying water charges in excess, the report said.

Though the State government had deducted the water charges due to the KWA from the annual plan fund allotted to the civic body from 2018-19 and 2019-2020, the amount was not deducted from the total dues.

As the government had deducted ₹25 crore from the plan fund against water charges, the civic body needed to pay water charges for the period 2019-2020 only, the report pointed out.

The report also pulled up the civic authorities for failing to implement the directives of the Kerala High Court regarding the protection of Konthuruthy river.

The High Court, while considering a batch of petitions, had asked the Corporation to formulate steps for the protection of the river. On its part, the civic body had given an undertaking that it shall come up with an action plan for the protection of the river. The civic body had also sought eight months’ time for framing the plan. Later, it decided to file an appeal against the High Court order in September last year. However, the civic body had neither filed an appeal nor taken steps for framing an action plan, the report noted.