Auditors moot probe into construction of housing units

Kochi Corporation asked to levy tax on buildings

The audit report said the two units were found constructed on the fifth floor of the building complex in the Ernakulam Central Division of the Kochi Corporation. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Auditors of the State government have recommended a detailed probe into the reported illegal construction of two housing units on the fifth floor of an apartment complex in the city.

The audit report, which was submitted to the civic authorities, said the two units were found constructed on the fifth floor of the building complex, South Avenue, in the Ernakulam Central Division of the Kochi Corporation.

The files available with the civic body indicated that permission was issued for the construction of housing units in the first four floors of the building. A stair cabin was permitted on the fifth floor. The Assessment Register available with the civic body indicated that the stair cabin, which was owned by an individual, was also given a building number. However, inspections revealed that two housing units were illegally constructed on the fifth floor and tax was not assessed for the units, the audit report said.

Though tax has to be assessed for the two illegal units after considering them as unauthorised constructions, the civic body has not initiated the tax assessment, the report pointed out.

The auditors demanded immediate action against the illegal constructions and levying of tax.

Parking space

The auditors pointed out that violations regarding the mandatory parking space were rampant in the city. The parking space that has to be provided for various types of buildings has been specified in the Kerala Building Rules. However, a large number of buildings were seen violating the provisions of law, the report pointed out.

The buildings for which adequate parking lots have not been provided shall be treated as unauthorised constructions and action initiated, the report said.

The report also pulled up the city administration for failing to collect the building tax of Padma Theatre, which according to the report, was long overdue.

It was estimated that ₹29 lakh was due from the building. The failure to collect the tax shall be treated as the revenue loss of the civic body, the report said.