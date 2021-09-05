Audit reveals gaps in firefighting systems in high-rises

KOCHI

05 September 2021 02:20 IST

Thripunithura has highest number of violators with 34 high-rises found lacking in proper safety mechanisms

A safety audit by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services has revealed that firefighting systems in around 100 residential and commercial buildings in Ernakulam district are not functioning properly.

The report was prepared on the basis of an inspection conducted under the various stations of the department. Thripunithura has the highest number of violators. As many as 34 high-rises in the municipality were found to be lacking in proper firefighting systems as per norms. The functioning of firefighting systems in 22 apartments under the purview of the Club Road fire station in Kochi was not found satisfactory.

Notices have been issued to all violators. The lapses have also been brought to the notice of the local bodies concerned and the district administration. Several owners of residential, commercial and mercantile buildings were also found to have not applied for annual renewal of no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Fire Department.

“Firefighting systems in certain high-rises are in a very poor state. An apartment complex with multiple towers on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor are examples. Despite our earlier directions, those responsible have not yet rectified the serious shortcomings,” said Gogy J.S., District Fire Officer.

Fire force personnel who visited residential and commercial buildings in the district came across violations like unauthorised constructions on the terrace and alterations made in parking spaces bypassing the approved fire plan. A building at Kadavanthra that had received an NOC under the residential category was found to be functioning as a hospital in violation of rules.

The standby pump in an apartment coming under the Gandhinagar station was found without a diesel generator backup. The hose reels in many buildings were found not working, while sprinkler valves in some remained permanently closed.

Mr. Gogy said the fire safety scenario in many other buildings had improved after the annual renewal of NOC was made mandatory. “The Fire Department can only carry out inspection and serve notices based on shortcomings. The local bodies have the authority to act against violators by cancelling permits of buildings that lack proper fire safety systems,” he said.