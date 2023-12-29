GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Audit picks holes in Cusat’s agreement with Sports Kerala Foundation

December 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Accountant General (Audit-1), Kerala, has picked holes in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the government’s Sports Kerala Foundation to develop sports infrastructure on the main campus at Kalamassery.

The MoU was signed between the varsity and the foundation on October 17, 2022, with the basic objective of constructing a 1,400-metre synthetic athletic track, natural football turf, fitness centre, gardening and landscaping, and cricket practice pitches. The agreement was signed after the government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for the development of sports infrastructure on the main campus.

The audit found that the MoU was signed for an indefinite period, and that there was no termination clause in it. Terming the lapse as ‘unusual’, it observed that the responsibility to maintain the premises/playfield vested with the university. It included meeting the recurring expenditure of maintenance of the facilities being set up by the foundation like payment of property and local taxes. No detailed project report has been prepared or study conducted to assess the future liability of the university. It has no clue about the annual recurring expenditure. The sustainability of infrastructure being created was doubtful, it pointed out.

According to the MoU, the university will not be able to claim full control over the property as the ownership and control of the property developed also lay with the foundation. This will eventually harm the interests of students in developing their sports activities, according to the audit observation.

Responding to the audit findings, the university authorities said the recurring expenditure could be met by renting out the facilities. A managing committee has been formed as part of the agreement. It will ensure that the facilities are available for students as and when required, they said.

Related Topics

Kochi / university / sports organisations / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.