Audit picks holes in Cusat’s agreement with Sports Kerala Foundation

December 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Principal Accountant General (Audit-1), Kerala, has picked holes in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the government’s Sports Kerala Foundation to develop sports infrastructure on the main campus at Kalamassery.

The MoU was signed between the varsity and the foundation on October 17, 2022, with the basic objective of constructing a 1,400-metre synthetic athletic track, natural football turf, fitness centre, gardening and landscaping, and cricket practice pitches. The agreement was signed after the government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for the development of sports infrastructure on the main campus.

The audit found that the MoU was signed for an indefinite period, and that there was no termination clause in it. Terming the lapse as ‘unusual’, it observed that the responsibility to maintain the premises/playfield vested with the university. It included meeting the recurring expenditure of maintenance of the facilities being set up by the foundation like payment of property and local taxes. No detailed project report has been prepared or study conducted to assess the future liability of the university. It has no clue about the annual recurring expenditure. The sustainability of infrastructure being created was doubtful, it pointed out.

According to the MoU, the university will not be able to claim full control over the property as the ownership and control of the property developed also lay with the foundation. This will eventually harm the interests of students in developing their sports activities, according to the audit observation.

Responding to the audit findings, the university authorities said the recurring expenditure could be met by renting out the facilities. A managing committee has been formed as part of the agreement. It will ensure that the facilities are available for students as and when required, they said.