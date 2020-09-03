Audit of ICT equipment in schools commences

KOCHI

Laptops, projectors, TVs were offered to facilitate govt’s ‘First Bell’ initiative

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly known as IT@School, has kick-started its annual audit of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment deployed across schools in the State as part of its hi-tech school and hi-tech lab projects.

About 1.16 lakh laptops, 67,194 projectors, 4,545 televisions, 4,611 printers, 4,720 webcams, 4,578 DSLR cameras and 97,655 Bluetooth speakers have been deployed across 16,026 government and aided schools in the State.

KITE held its first ever audit during the last academic year and decided to make it an annual affair coinciding with the start of every academic year in June. “We could not conduct it as planned in the wake of the pandemic but are confident of wrapping it up this month. Earlier, a circular was issued for the maintenance of the ICT equipment since schools have been remaining closed since March and the audit is being conducted as a continuation of it,” said K. Anwar Sadat, CEO, KITE.

The audit aims at taking stock of the usage and maintenance of ICT equipment and whether they have been allocated as directed for facilitating “First Bell” an initiative rolled out by the government for State school students through Victers educational channel under KITE.

The audit would be conducted by KITE representatives by visiting schools in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. The deputy directors of education have been asked to conduct audio-video conferencing along with the principals of schools within their jurisdiction and KITE representatives to assess the usage of ICT equipment and their safe upkeep for which the service of master trainers, technical assistants, and IT coordinators would be made available.

The ICT equipment allocated to each school would be verified against online inventory. Whether maintenance records are being logged into the IT Advisory Council Minutes or being preserved as a special report would be looked into. Schools where irregularities were detected in last year’s audit would be closely examined.

Documents such as police FIRs and service receipts accounting for the repair, diversion and loss of equipment would be verified. Teachers supposed to have custody of equipment would be contacted over the phone to verify the condition.

The district coordinators have been asked to submit weekly reports of inspections to the State office of KITE.