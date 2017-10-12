Audit finds graft in GCDA projects

The local fund audit report for 2015-16 published recently had scathing criticism in store for the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on multiple counts ranging from corruption and inefficiency to gross irregularities.

The controversial cage fish farming project at Mundamveli received the stick as the audit report observed that the project was implemented outside the budget.

It was implemented without environment clearance and feasibility study. Corruption was involved in the purchase of technical equipment and fish food while the promised number of fishlings was not deposited, said GCDA sources, quoting from the report.

Laser show, another controversial project of the GCDA, violated a condition in the no objection certificate given by the government whereby the project was to be executed by taking bank loan for 70% of the project cost. Instead, the entire cost of nearly ₹4 crore was borne out of the GCDA’s own funds.

The project didn’t bring in even ten per cent of the cost incurred as returns, the audit report published on September 30 said. The project was often beset with technical glitches.

The renovation work on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road was awarded for an amount in excess of the estimate and no fine was charged for failure to complete the work on time.

The agency didn’t bother to collect the huge outstanding dues towards rent from the tenants of its various shopping complexes and turned a blind eye to the defaulters under the influence of vested interests. No action was taken to vacate the encroached spaces and furthered the tenancy without revising contracts.

Land belonging to the agency was leased out to vested interests for throwaway prices and without inviting tenders. Land was acquired at the agency’s cost for building road to a private plot.

The audit report found shortcomings in the maintenance of property belonging to the GCDA and cited the loss of valuables worth ₹2 lakh from the guesthouse of GCDA chairman.

The public works carried out by the agency were beset with problems owing to lack of monitoring and inefficiency of its engineering wing. More time was given for the completion of works without imposing fine.

The cost for the supply of drinking water to the GCDA quarters was borne out of its funds without inviting tenders or awarding a contract. The work was awarded to vested interests in nexus with water supplying companies, leading to corruption. No measures were taken to either vacate or reclaim the land belonging to the GCDA in front of the Kaloor stadium occupied by a college. Similarly, no action was taken to complete the long-delayed computerisation project at the GCDA, the audit report said.