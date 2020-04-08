Kochi

Auction seized gold: Raghavan

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has said that the Union government should auction off contraband gold to raise money to take the country out of the economic crisis arising from the lockdown.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavan said large quantities of smuggled gold were kept in the custody of the Customs Department and the Revenue Intelligence units across the country. “This seized gold is now a blessing in disguise for us,” he said urging Mr. Modi to pass legislation to auction the contraband immediately.

The MP said bold fiscal measures would be needed from the government to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 7:36:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/auction-seized-gold-raghavan/article31291114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY