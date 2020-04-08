Auction seized gold: Raghavan

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has said that the Union government should auction off contraband gold to raise money to take the country out of the economic crisis arising from the lockdown.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavan said large quantities of smuggled gold were kept in the custody of the Customs Department and the Revenue Intelligence units across the country. “This seized gold is now a blessing in disguise for us,” he said urging Mr. Modi to pass legislation to auction the contraband immediately.

The MP said bold fiscal measures would be needed from the government to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote.