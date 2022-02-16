Attendance for offline sessions improves at schools in Ernakulam

Classes 5 to 9 see rise in number of students attending school

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam, leaving the school premises after the classes on Wednesday. Even though daily attendance has improved, many school managements in the city are yet to start operating school bus services. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Government and aided schools under the General Education Department in Ernakulam have recorded improved attendance for the offline sessions that resumed in batches for Classes 1 to 9 from Monday onwards.

The government had asked the education authorities to start offline classes in batches this week. The classes will begin with full attendance from February 21 onwards.

As per official data, 50% of the students are expected to turn up for offline classes up to February 21. Most of the classes registered attendance close to the expected count from Tuesday onwards, according to official estimates.

Of the total 15,164 children in the pre-primary section, 8,463 students were present for offline sessions on Tuesday.

The data showed that the maximum attendance was recorded in Classes 5 to 9. The number of students attending offline sessions in Classes 1 to 4 was less compared to the higher classes.

Of the total 25,515 students, 13,249 in Class 5 attended sessions in the physical mode. The corresponding number of students in Class 6 that attended the offline session was 12,540 while the total intake was 26,677.

In Class 7, the total expected count going by the 50% limit was 14,674 against the total count of 29,348 students. Of the expected 14,674 students, 14,569 turned up for offline classes.

Transportation issue

Officials of the district wing of the General Education Department confirmed that they had come across reports that some of the school managements were not offering school bus services citing various reasons. “We have informed the higher authorities and will go by the directions received on the follow-up action to be taken,” they said.

The managements had cited operational difficulties and lack of clarity on the permitted capacity of students in school buses as a reason for not offering the service. Many parents, especially those who are employed, had pointed out that they would not be able to send children for offline sessions in the absence of school bus service.