ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to smuggle in gold worth ₹14 lakh through Kochi airport foiled

January 12, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The metal, converted into compound form and shaped like a long strip, was found inside the waistband of the carrier’s pants

The Hindu Bureau

Yet another attempt to smuggle in gold, weighing 281.88 grams and valued at around ₹14 lakh, by an air passenger was foiled by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Thursday.

The passenger was identified as one Muhammed from Malappuram. He had come from Dubai.

The airport has been witnessing many out-of-the-box ploys by smugglers to evade detection of the metal and this was the latest in that series. This time, gold converted into compound form, a most-preferred method of late to evade metal detectors, and shaped like a long strip was found hidden inside a specially created cavity in the waistband of the carrier’s pants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pure gold is extracted from the compound once the smuggled metal reaches the destination.

Based on a profiling done by officers of Cochin Customs AIU, the passenger was intercepted at the green channel. In the ensuing examination, the white-coloured strip was found. Further probe is under way, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US