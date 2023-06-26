Attempt to smuggle gold hidden in cargo couriers foiled yet again at Kochi airport

June 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport on Monday foiled yet another attempt to smuggle 410 grams of gold hidden in two cargo couriers. This was the fourth such attempt to smuggle gold by using cargo as a decoy in less than a week. Three previous attempts were foiled in three consecutive days last week.

Initially, gold was found in a courier sent from Ras Al Khaimah. About 200 grams of gold in powder form wrapped in aluminium foil was hidden inside cargo containing flask, used dresses, and milk powder. The courier was meant for a woman from Malappuram.

Another 210 grams of gold was recovered from a courier from Dubai to another woman from Malappuram. Incidentally, gold was recovered from cargo meant for the same recipient in the past.

Similar attempts to smuggle in 60 grams, 203 grams, and 60 grams of gold in three separate incidents had failed last week. Gold was found hidden inside cheese tins, inside dates and stuck inside aluminium foil used for wrapping cargo during those occasions.

