Attempt on teenager’s life: youth arrested

The Infopark police on Tuesday arrested the youth who allegedly attempted to murder a 17-year-old girl.

The arrested was identified as Amal, 19, of Padamugal near Kakkanad. The accused reportedly confessed to the police that the victim’s decision to back off from their purported love affair enraged him and prompted to stab the girl.

The minor was stabbed by the accused at Kakkanad on Monday around 4.30 p.m. She suffered multiple stabs leaving her with wounds on neck, chest, abdomen and hand.

The accused fled the scene after waving the knife at a local resident who rushed to the scene after being alerted by the commotion. He was nabbed by the police from his relative’s home at Thevvakal on Tuesday around 3 a.m.

The police recovered the knife from near the parking lot of Infopark.

The police have invoked multiple charges, including attempt to murder, against the accused.