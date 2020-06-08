Attack on youth: two, including juvenile, held

The police have arrested Basil Eldhose, the key accused in a case related to the hacking of a youngster in Muvattupuzha town on Sunday evening. Eldhose, 20, who had been absconding after the attack, was arrested from a hideout at Kothamangalam around 8 p.m. on Monday. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The police also detained a 17-year-old, who is the second accused in the case. He allegedly drove the motorcycle on which Eldhose approached the victim and hacked him.

The police on Monday picked up the juvenile from his friend’s house at Kothamangalam where he was hiding after the incident.

The victim, Akhil Sivan, 20, an automobile engineering student in Kochi, was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now reportedly out of danger.

“The first accused had been harbouring a grudge against the victim, who was in love with his sister,” said a senior police officer.

He reportedly had an argument with his sister on Sunday, and probably vented his anger on the victim.

Though some reports had painted the incident as an attempt at honour killing, the police ruled that out.