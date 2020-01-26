Attack on student: Cusat yet to take action

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is yet to initiate disciplinary action against two Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders who had allegedly knocked down a B.Tech student using a car and attacked him with rods on the night of January 19.

A Syndicate meeting of the varsity held here on Saturday did not discuss the issue though action was expected to be taken against those involved in the incidents based on a report submitted by a three-member committee of faculty members.

Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said the issue was not discussed at the meeting as the committee had sought time till January 29 to complete its inquiry. A press release issued by the varsity a day after the incident had said that action would be taken against those involved in the incidents within two days.

Aasil Abubacker, 21, a final year student of B.Tech instrumentation programme, was allegedly attacked by Rahul Peralam, a student of M.Tech fire and safety course, and Prajith K. Babu, who is pursuing the B.Vocational programme.

In his complaint, Aasil had alleged that the duo’s car had rammed his motorbike, and that he was hit on the head with iron rods later. The incident followed differences that cropped up among hostel inmates after the annual fest.

Rahul and Prajith are unit president and secretary respectively of the SFI. The Kalamassery police had registered a case against the accused under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to commit culpable homicide. They are yet to be taken into custody. Prajith had figured among the three SFI members, who were arrested by the Central Police in connection with the controversial chair burning case at Maharaja’s College on January 18, 2017.

Asked why action was not taken despite the police registering a case against the accused, the Vice Chancellor said the inquiry committee was yet to receive the First Information Report from the police.

“They [committee] were also not able to hear the version of all those who were involved in the incident as they had failed to turn up before the committee,” he added.

On reports that the varsity had admitted Prajith, an accused in the chair burning case at Maharaja’s College, without checking his conduct certificate, the university authorities said there were no negative remarks in the certificate submitted by him.