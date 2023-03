March 20, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Kochi

The Ernakulam Central police on Sunday arrested four Congress activists in connection with the attack on the Secretary of Kochi Corporation on Thursday, when the UDF had laid siege to the civic body’s office.

The arrested have been identified as Shajahan, 34, Nobal Kumar, 34, Sijo Joseph, 29, and Navas, 55.

The accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident, were tracked down with the help of the cyber cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT