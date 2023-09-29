HamberMenu
Attack on bus owner: HC closes contempt case against CITU leader

September 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday closed a suo motu contempt of court case initiated in the wake of an alleged attack on a bus owner at Thiruvarppu in Kottayam in the light of an unconditional apology tendered by K.R. Ajay, a CITU local leader. When the contempt case came up for hearing, the CITU leader who appeared in person expressed his regret over the incident. Closing the case, the court observed that  it found that the apology was genuine and he had remorse for the happening. It was not necessary to further prosecute the contempt of court case. The court made it clear that any statement made in the contempt proceedings shall not in any manner affect the criminal prosecution pending against the CITU leader.

