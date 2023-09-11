HamberMenu
Attack on bus owner: CITU leader tenders unconditional apology

Kerala High Court adjourns to September 18 hearing in suo motu case against police for not providing proper protection to bus owner

September 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader K.R. Ajai who allegedly attacked a private bus owner, Raj Mohan, at Thiruvarpu in Kottayam has tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court for “the inconveniences” caused to the court in this regard.

In an affidavit filed in response to a suo motu contempt of court case, he said that the Kumarakom police had registered a crime against him in connection with the alleged attack on the bus owner. The police also informed him that the Kerala High Court had earlier passed an interim order directing the police to grant effective protection to the bus owner against any obstruction in operating the bus service. The leader said he had not committed any act amounting to wilful disobedience of the High Court directives. Nor had he caused any obstruction to the operation of the bus service. In fact, labour disputes with the bus owner had been amicably settled through conciliation and the bus had resumed its service. He added that he had no intention of committing contempt of court and expressed his unconditional apology.

‘Not a leader’

He pointed out that he was not an office-bearer of the CITU and was presently a member of the Thiruvarppu grama panchayat.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned to September 18 the hearing in the suo motu case against the police for not providing proper protection to the bus owner and for not preventing the attack on him by K.R. Ajai.

