Attack by KSRTC staff: Kerala High Court calls for action taken report

Satheesan seeks immediate arrest of accused

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to file a report on the action taken against the KSRTC employees who were involved in the alleged attack on a parent and a girl student following an altercation over travel concession at Kattakada

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the incident was really shocking. ”Is this the way passengers are treated? If this is the situation, would anybody rely upon KSRTC,” the court asked.

Counsel for the KSRTC informed that the employees involved in the case had breached the disciplinary norms and committed professional misconduct. A case had been registered against them and they were suspended from service as part of the disciplinary proceedings.

Wrong message

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded that the accused KSRTC staff be arrested immediately. Though serious charges, including outraging the modesty of women, have been raised against the accused, the delay in arresting the accused was sending a wrong message to society, Mr. Satheesan said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The visuals of the attack on the father and the daughter were seen by the entire State and all the evidence pointed to how a few persons had taken law into their hands. It was the responsibility of the government and the police to give justice to the affected without delay, Mr. Satheesan said.