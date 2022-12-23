Attachment of PFI leader’s property will be completed by Jan. 15, govt. informs HC

December 23, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The identification and attachment of the assets and property of the Popular Front of India and its general secretary A. Abdul Sathar for the damage caused to public property following a hartal called by the organisation will be completed by January 15, V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, informed the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Mr. Venu, who is also the State Home Secretary, informed the court that the attachment of the assets and property of the accused, identified by the Registration department, would be completed by January 15 and the recovery proceedings completed within one month..

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.P. Mohammed Nias had expressed its displeasure over the delay in completing the attachment process.

Public property was widely damaged in the violent incidents that took place in the State on September 23 following the hartal call.

Mr. Venu, who personally appeared before the court on the day, tendered an unconditional apology for the delay in complying with the court directives. He informed the court that all earnest efforts were being made to comply with the court orders and there was no wilful or deliberate delay in implementing them.

The senior official informed the court that necessary arrangements would be made for the sitting of the Claims Commissioner at the Government Guest House, Ernakulam, by the District Collector. The District Collector was directed to provide infrastructure and other facilities to the Claims Commissioner as directed by the court, he informed the court.

The court posted the case for January 18.