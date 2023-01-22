HamberMenu
Attachment of PFI leaders’ properties will be completed today: Minister

January 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in Kochi on Sunday that the proceedings initiated to attach the properties of the office-bearers of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) in lieu of the damage caused to the public and private properties during the flash hartals held in September last year would be completed by Monday. The proceedings were initiated on a directive of the High Court. He pointed out that direct attachment of properties of those who destroy public property could be made only on the basis of court orders.

