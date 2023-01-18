Attach properties of PFI leaders straightaway, HC tells govt.

January 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the delay in attaching the properties of A. Abdul Sathar, State secretary of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), and other office-bearers of the organisation for their failure to deposit ₹5 crore as directed by the High Court towards damages caused during a flash hartal held in September 23 last year.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. observed that the State government should have straightaway proceeded to attach the properties and bring them to sale for realisation of ₹5.20 crore by following the procedure under Section 35 of the Revenue Recovery Act.

The court clarified that its directive was to proceed against the properties of the office-bearers of the organisation concerned after finding that they had not complied with its earlier directive to deposit the amount. Under the circumstances, a further notice asking them to show cause as to why their properties should not be attached was wholly unnecessary.

In response to a query from the Bench as to why there was a need to serve a notice under Sections 7 and 34 of the Revenue Recovery Act, the State Attorney submitted that as the court had directed to initiate recovery proceedings against them by invoking the provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act, a compliance with the the procedure was also felt necessary by the government.

The court pointed out that the procedures under Sections 7 and 34 designed to protect the owners of the properties need not be invoked in the case, since they were admittedly defaulters of the directives issued by the court. The court directed the State government to file a report on the attachment of the properties by January 23. The court passed the order in a case against the flash hartal called by the outlawed organisation.