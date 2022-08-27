ATM fraud: more machines may have been hit

The Kochi City police suspect that the man arrested for alleged ATM fraud may have “stolen” money from other ATM counters in the district using the same ploy though they are yet to get any new complaint about loss of money.

Mubarak Ali Ansari of Uttar Pradesh was arrested from Edappally Toll on Friday just hours after the Kalamassery police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on an ATM fraud to the tune of ₹25,000 on Thursday night. He was booked for criminal trespass and theft and is in judicial custody.

As per the FIR, the accused had robbed ₹25,000 in seven separate instances through illegal interventions at an ATM of the South Indian Bank at Premier Junction in Kalamassery between 8.45 p.m. on August 18 and 9.17 p.m. on August 19.

“By our account, he had sent close to ₹50,000 back home. But we haven’t got any complaint from customers nor reports from the bank about further loss of money,” said police sources. The accused was in the habit of sending the stolen money immediately to the accounts of his wife and friends back home while retaining only enough for subsistence.

The bank authorities lodged a complaint after customers complained of having lost money from their accounts despite failed attempts to withdraw money from the said ATM. The bank then verified the CCTV camera footage and found the accused pulling off the fraud.

The South Indian Bank on Saturday issued a statement saying that all complaints received from customers in connection with the incident had been duly attended to and refunds issued. “As soon as stray incidents were reported in our ATMs, the bank took necessary measures to prevent such incidents and forthwith filed a police complaint before the police station, Kalamassery. The bank had also filed a complaint before the Director General of Police and before the City Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam, requesting [them] to nab the culprit/s involved, at the earliest. The bank is pleased to inform that the police have shown great alacrity and arrested the miscreant involved in the stray incident/s on 26-08-2022 and thus averted repetition of such incidents in other bank ATMs,” it said.