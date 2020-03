KOCHI

16 March 2020 07:37 IST

The Thopumpady police on Sunday arrested a person on charge of installing gadgets at ATMs to obtain PIN and other data to steal money. The police said the mastermind, Noor Mohammed, used to travel on a red scooter and enter ATMs wearing a helmet. A gang led by him was involved in defrauding several people.

