Kochi

ATM cloning: one arrested in Kochi

The Thopumpady police on Sunday arrested a person on charge of installing gadgets at ATMs to obtain PIN and other data to steal money. The police said the mastermind, Noor Mohammed, used to travel on a red scooter and enter ATMs wearing a helmet. A gang led by him was involved in defrauding several people.

