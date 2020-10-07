ATM burglary gang arrested

In a combined operation by the city shadow police team and the Town North police, a three-member gang allegedly involved in inter-State ATM robbery was arrested here on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as Aibu Alam, 23, Raib Haque, 19, and Sahid Alam, 20, all residents of West Bengal.

According to the police, the accused masqueraded as casual labourers during day time and using that cover did the recce to identify potential targets, which were then hit during nights.

The accused have reportedly confessed to have committed ATM burglaries across the State using the same modus operandi.

A team led by Inspector Sibi Tom, Sub Inspector V.B. Anas and members of the crime squad made the arrest.

Two held

The Cheranalloor police on Tuesday arrested two youngsters on the charge of theft.

The arrested were identified as Rajeesh, 19, and Praveen, 20, of Njarakkal. They were accused of breaking into donation boxes of churches by roaming around in stolen motorcycles.

They were arrested in a case registered for theft of money from the donation box of a church at Idayakkunnam.