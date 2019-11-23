Athani murder: hunt on for absconding accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged murder of a youngster in front of a bar at Athani near the Cochin International Airport has intensified its hunt for the remaining three accused in the case.

Binoy aka Binoy Gillappy was hacked to death on the night of November 17. The SIT formed on the direction of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had arrested six accused — Akhil, Nikhil, Arun, Justin, Jijeesh, Eldho, and Elias — in the case.

The police are now on the lookout for Vinu Vikraman, Grintesh, and Lal Kichu who have been absconding since the incident. They have arrived at the conclusion that the murder was the fallout of vendetta between two warring gangs. It reportedly began with Akhil, one of the accused already arrested, getting beaten up by a member of the victim’s gang. All the accused assembled at Akhil’s house and allegedly conspired to take revenge upon the rival gang on the morning of the day the incident took place, the police said.

The gang came to know around 8 p.m. that the victim was standing in front of the bar. Following this, they rushed to the spot heavily armed and hacked him to death.

The police have urged the public to pass information about the absconding accused to the following numbers: DySP Aluva – 94979-90077; Inspector, Aluva West – 94979-47192; Inspector, Chengamanad – 94979-47196; Inspector, Angamaly – 94979-87120, and Inspector, Nedumbassery – 94979-87128.