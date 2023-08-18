HamberMenu
Atham celebrations in Thripunithura to follow green protocol this year

August 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thripunithura municipality has pulled out all the stops to ensure that this year’s traditional Atham pageant heralding Onam strictly complies with a green protocol.

As a prelude, 10 teams comprising Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, councillors, Suchitwa Mission and health wing officials, and National Service Scheme volunteers have been visiting shops in the municipality and distributing leaflets on the significance of the green protocol.

“We have seized banned plastic items from some of the shops and have given strict instructions not to repeat the mistake. A squad will continue the inspections till before the Atham celebrations,” said municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh.

Besides, graffiti conveying green protocol messages are being drawn across the municipality by students of the Tripunithura Arts College.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Atham pageant, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will hoist the flag, and actor Mammootty will flag off the Atham procession on Sunday. Arrangements are complete and the pageant is being given finishing touches.

Ms. Santhosh said the celebrations would showcase the message of communal harmony and are being arranged accordingly, drawing representatives from all faiths.

Meanwhile, the police have put in place extensive traffic regulations in Thripunithura town on Sunday. The town will be out of bounds for topper lorries and big vehicles from the start of the procession from 8 a.m. till the end. Parking will be banned between Thripunithura Milma Junction and St. Joseph Church at Vadakkekkotta. Parking will also be banned along the route taken by the procession.

Vehicles, including buses headed to Ernakulam from Kottayam, will be diverted through the mini bypass from Kannankulangara. Vehicles bound for Kakkanad and Muvattupuzha regions should take the deviation along Kureekkad.

Vehicles headed to Ernakulam from Chottanikkara and Muvattupuzha should proceed to S.N. Junction via Puthiya Road from Karingachira. Lorries should proceed along the Seaport Airport Road through Kakkanad. Vehicles to Kottayam from Ernakulam should take the mini bypass from Petta.

When the procession is proceeding from S.N. Junction to Vadakkekkotta, traffic will be allowed through the northern track to both sides.

