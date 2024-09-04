Athachamayam: traffic regulations in Thripunithura on September 6

Traffic regulations will be in place in Thripunithura on account of the Athachamayam procession on September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heavy vehicles from Kottayam have to take the Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara-Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport route towards Ernakulam. Vehicles from Vaikom have to take a diversion from Nadakavu Junction towards Mulanthuruthy and proceed to Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport Road towards Ernakulam, according to the Kochi City police.

Vehicles from Kottayam, Vaikom, and Mulanthuruthy to Ernakulam will have to take the mini bypass from Kannankulangara Junction, while those headed to Kakkanad, Ambalamedu, and Thiruvankulam should take the right from Nadakavu Junction and proceed towards Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles from Ernakulam and Vyttila to Vaikom, Mulamthuruthy, and Kottayam should take the right from Pettah Junction and go through the mini bypass via Kannankulangara. Those headed to Ambalamedu, Chottanikkara, and Moovattupuzha have to take diversion from Pettah Junction to S.N. Junction and Irumpanam Junction.

Vehicles from Vennala and Eroor to Kottayam, Ambalamedu, and Muvattupuzha should turn east from Eroor Labour Junction to reach Traco Cable Junction and then take Seaport-Airport Road to reach Irumpanam.

Motorists headed from Muvattupuzha, Thiruvankulam, and Ambalamedu to Eranakulam should reach Karingachira and Irumpanam Junction and proceed to S.N. Junction and Pettah Junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.