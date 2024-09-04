GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Athachamayam: traffic regulations in Thripunithura on September 6

Updated - September 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place in Thripunithura on account of the Athachamayam procession on September 6.

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heavy vehicles from Kottayam have to take the Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara-Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport route towards Ernakulam. Vehicles from Vaikom have to take a diversion from Nadakavu Junction towards Mulanthuruthy and proceed to Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport Road towards Ernakulam, according to the Kochi City police.

Vehicles from Kottayam, Vaikom, and Mulanthuruthy to Ernakulam will have to take the mini bypass from Kannankulangara Junction, while those headed to Kakkanad, Ambalamedu, and Thiruvankulam should take right from Nadakavu Junction and proceed towards Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara stretch.

Vehicles from Ernakulam and Vyttila to Vaikom, Mulamthuruthy, and Kottayam should take right from Pettah Junction and go through the mini bypass via Kannankulangara. Those headed to Ambalamedu, Chottanikkara, and Moovattupuzha have to take diversion from Pettah Junction to S.N. Junction and Irumpanam Junction.

Vehicles from Vennala and Eroor to Kottayam, Ambalamedu, and Muvattupuzha should turn east from Eroor Labour Junction to reach Traco Cable Junction and then take Seaport-Airport Road to reach Irumpanam.

Motorists headed from Muvattupuzha, Thiruvankulam, and Ambalamedu to Eranakulam should reach Karingachira and Irumpanam Junction and proceed to S.N. Junction and Pettah Junction.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Related Topics

traffic / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.