Athachamayam: traffic regulations in Thripunithura on September 6

Traffic regulations will be in place in Thripunithura on account of the Athachamayam procession on September 6.

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heavy vehicles from Kottayam have to take the Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara-Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport route towards Ernakulam. Vehicles from Vaikom have to take a diversion from Nadakavu Junction towards Mulanthuruthy and proceed to Thiruvankulam-Seaport-Airport Road towards Ernakulam, according to the Kochi City police.

Vehicles from Kottayam, Vaikom, and Mulanthuruthy to Ernakulam will have to take the mini bypass from Kannankulangara Junction, while those headed to Kakkanad, Ambalamedu, and Thiruvankulam should take right from Nadakavu Junction and proceed towards Mulanthuruthy-Chottanikkara stretch.

Vehicles from Ernakulam and Vyttila to Vaikom, Mulamthuruthy, and Kottayam should take right from Pettah Junction and go through the mini bypass via Kannankulangara. Those headed to Ambalamedu, Chottanikkara, and Moovattupuzha have to take diversion from Pettah Junction to S.N. Junction and Irumpanam Junction.

Vehicles from Vennala and Eroor to Kottayam, Ambalamedu, and Muvattupuzha should turn east from Eroor Labour Junction to reach Traco Cable Junction and then take Seaport-Airport Road to reach Irumpanam.

Motorists headed from Muvattupuzha, Thiruvankulam, and Ambalamedu to Eranakulam should reach Karingachira and Irumpanam Junction and proceed to S.N. Junction and Pettah Junction.