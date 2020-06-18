At this library, catch up on lockdown news

Visitors at the Sevana Library near Aluva going through newspapers from the lockdown period.

KOCHI

18 June 2020 23:47 IST

It is Reading Day today

A library near Aluva has a unique offering for readers on Reading Day on Friday. It has set up a separate section for readers to leaf through newspapers they may have missed out on during the lockdown.

Sevana Library and Reading Room along the Aluva NAD route has arranged back issues of 13 vernacular and English newspapers for the entire stretch of the lockdown dating from the last week of March.

“A reader who regularly uses our reading room for daily newspapers evinced interest in going through news and photographs published by papers during the lockdown. This triggered the idea of arranging the separate section for back issues in compliance with physical distancing norms. Since we had subscribed to newspapers even during the lockdown, this was one way of making use of those papers, which otherwise would have gone waste,” said M.P. Nithyan, the librarian.

Initially, the library had arranged for some Hindi newspapers, but had to stop that soon after a large number of migrants turned up to read them, threatening physical distancing norms. The distribution of those papers also became increasingly erratic.

Mr. Nithyan said The Hindu was one of the most sought after newspapers, with many turning up specifically to read the editorials published during the lockdown.

Shortly after the announcement of the lockdown, the library had opened for a few days. “We had facilitated newspaper reading by allowing just five persons at a time inside. But the number of readers increased and during patrolling the police found eight persons inside at a time and requested us to close the library as a safety precaution,” said Mr. Nithyan.

Readers may access the special section during the operational hours of the reading room from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The library with 700-odd members has been categorised as ‘A Plus’ grade by the Kerala State Library Council and is set to celebrate its golden jubilee next year.