At this Kochi shop, veggie kits are free for poor cancer patients

It now serves 29 patients every week

Two months ago when a vegetable shop was opened at Pazhangad in Edavanakkad near Vypeen, a frail-looking woman approached the shop owners seeking help to feed her son suffering from cancer.

Her son had to be fed a lot of vegetables but she hardly had the means for it as her husband was also bedridden. So, the owners — Santhosh P.T and K.A. Rasheed — chose to provide vegetables for free on compassionate grounds. She returned a week later and it was repeated all over again.

“It was then we thought of helping people desperately in need of it. We decided to regularly give free vegetables to cancer patients from poor families. Now, we support around 29 such patients every week,” said Mr. Santhosh.

The families need to produce the documents about the cancer patients after which they are given tokens. They can get free vegetables every week on a chosen day by showing that token.

“We give each of them a free kit of about 6 to 7 kg of their chosen vegetables that can last a week. However, someone from the family itself will have to come to collect vegetables. We will not give it to neighbours or friends,” said Mr. Rasheed.

Initially, families from in and around the neighbourhood alone benefited from the service. But now more people, even from outside, are approaching them for help after hearing about it through word of mouth. They have also put up a banner along with the contact number for the benefit of people in need of help.

“Patients going to nearby hospitals also stop by on their return these days. We want to keep helping people as long as we can,” said Mr. Santhosh.

The vegetables shop is part of a network of four shops owned by a band of five friends.