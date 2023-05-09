At this football tournament, the goal is to keep youth away from drugs

May 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

For the next five days, football will provide the high for 320 children from underprivileged sections from four districts as Venda Cup, a tournament organised by Bengaluru-based NGO Fourthwave Foundation, got under way here on Tuesday.

The annual competition remains an integral part of the Foundation’s Project Venda (‘Say no to drugs’) aimed at insulating vulnerable youngsters from the drug menace by keeping them engaged. Football remains the most popular alternative employed by the Foundation for the purpose.

The latest edition of the tournament features 32 teams of 10 members each, aged under 18 years. For the first time, there will be equal number of teams for boys and girls, drawn from the districts of Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kannur.

“They are among the six districts in Kerala featured among the 272 districts identified across the country as prone to drug menace under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction. We plan to expand Project Venda to the other two districts in the list — Idukki and Kozhikode — in the near future,” said C.C. Joseph, director, Fourthwave Foundation.

The Foundation has been training managers of all the 32 teams for the past six months, and they in turn trained the selected players. The competition will be held on the international slum soccer model of four-a-side. Fair play remains an important component, and a player will be selected for the fair play award after each game, and a fair play team will also be adjudged alongside winners and runners-up.

Project Venda was launched targeting vulnerable sections along the coastal areas of Ernakulam six years ago, based on a model developed in Iceland in the 1990s to fight drug menace among youngsters by actively engaging them in sports and activities of interest to them.

“Our focus is two-pronged and is mutually complementing. Our goal is to bring all government schools in all four districts in the next three years under our student empowerment programme by encouraging them to engage in alternative pursuits like football, arts, theatre, and music,” said Mr. Joseph.

Project Venda claims to have influenced the lives of three lakh children so far and has been recognised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as one of the best practices in working with children and young adults.