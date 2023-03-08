At the helm of a football club, she pursues her goals

March 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

On International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Nammude Muvattupuzha Council, a forum of academics and people concerned about the world around them, and Nirmala College felicitated Siby Paulose, being celebrated as the first woman president of a football club in the State. She was honoured at the inauguration of Muvattupuzha Dialogues Summit, an annual series of lectures, which coincided with the International Women’s Day celebrations.

Ms. Paulose was elected president of the Muvattupuzha Football Club from among 116 members, only two of whom are women. Founded 17 years ago, the club has helped nurture love for the game in youngsters. Under Ms. Paulose, the club hopes to take football to another level, starting with a football nursery for children between three and six years.

“It is our aim to spot talents early, hone their skills, and spread love for football,” Ms. Paulose told The Hindu on Wednesday. She says she would love to see more football tournaments organised to draw youngsters to competitive football.

Many hats she wears

Ms. Paulose wears many hats in life. Being the football club president is just one of them. As the mother of a special child, she divides her time between family and her public activities.

She began her career as a social worker with the Muvattupuzha Catholic diocese and went on to join Caritas India, the charity wing of the Catholic Church in the country. She is now a freelance consultant and counsellor.

She says she is optimistic about the cause of women. They must be encouraged to come up in life irrespective of the roles they choose and the areas of activities they find themselves in. “In fact, more women should be presidents of football clubs, especially in districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur, where football is a rage,” she says.

Her love for sports, football in particular, gets ample encouragement from her husband Jolly K. Varghese, a footballer himself. She is a fan of I.M. Vijayan, a football legend in the State, who has also inspired her.

“The Qatar World Cup has done a world of good for football in the State,” she says, adding that the spirit ignited should be utilised for popularising the game and taking it to professional and competitive levels.