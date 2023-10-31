At rally in Kochi, CPI(M) slams India’s stand on Israel’s war on Palestinians

October 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Israel’s attack on Gaza plunging thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss came under sharp criticism at a rally and public meeting organised by the district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Kochi on October 31.

Addressing the Palestinian solidarity rally, party Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby slammed India’s stand at the United Nations when a resolution calling for ending the war was put to vote.

Mr. Baby said India was the land of preachers of peace such as the Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Yet India refused to vote for the motion. He said it was a drastic departure from the country’s earlier stand.

He added that the world should be breaking down in tears at what was happening in Gaza. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings even as bombs of lies were exploding everywhere in the media, misrepresenting facts, he said.

Mr. Baby also came down on the spread of Islamophobia and the media narrative on the events in Gaza and Israel’s invasion of the people. He said the war was being fought over issues that were shrouded in myth, legends, and history. The very idea that Israel was the name of a country or a nation was wrong, he said, citing the Old Testament narrative about the name given to Jacob. Mr. Baby said Abraham and Jacob came from Chaldea, and that they were not from the place where the war was being fought at present.

The CPI(M) leader also said that people all over the world, including Jews in the U.S., had joined voices calling for an end to the war and the reign of peace. He added that the occupation of the New York Grand railway station reminded one of the Occupy Wall Street agitation in the U.S. Here those opposed to the invasion of Gaza laid siege to the railway station demanding peace and not war. Those who participated in the agitation said ‘Not in our name’. They did not want a war to be fought in their name, he said.

The rally, which began from Rajendra Maidan in the city, converged at Marine Drive where hundreds joined the public meeting to declare solidarity with the people of Palestine.