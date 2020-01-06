At Maradu, apartments being readied for demolition

With pre-demolition work, including the loading of explosives, having been completed at H2O Holy Faith apartment and the work at other apartments nearing completion, officials have embarked on a confidence-building mission among the residents of Maradu.

Squads of government officials, including the staff of Maradu municipality, will reach out to people from Monday onwards to clear their doubts regarding personal safety and that of buildings located near the apartments.

A detailed note on possible questions and apprehensions that could be raised during the public interaction is being prepared. The officials will explain the process of demolition and the safety measures, including the identification of exclusion zones notified around the four apartments.

The officials will assure the people that there is no scope for worry and that all precautionary measures, including a contingency plan, have been finalised. Medical facilities available at local hospitals will be utilised. Four ambulances would be readied on the days of demolition and the Maradu municipality office would function as the control room for the demolition, said a senior functionary of the local body.

Filling explosives

Meanwhile, explosive experts said the apartment, H2O Holy Faith, had been readied for the demolition with explosive material filled in all the 1,471 holes that were drilled into the structure. It was estimated that 215 kg of explosive materials and 15,000 metres of detonating fuse would be required for razing the apartment complex, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives.

The covering of the building using geo-textiles has also been completed and floors cleaned. Instructions were also issued to improve the safety of a nearby building by adding one more layer of metal sheet fencing. Currently, there are five layers of fencing. The layer being added would have a height of 2.1 metre, he said.

At Jain Coral Cove, primary blasting will take place at the ground floor, mezzanine, the first, eight and 14th floors and secondary explosions at the fifth and 11th floors. About 395 kg of explosives may be required there. In the case of Alfa Serene, steps were being taken to reduce the quantity of explosives used, said Dr. Venugopal.

The covering of the pipelines of petroleum companies laid in the area has been completed. The companies had replaced petrol and diesel in the lines with water, he said.