At Kochi meet, a celebration of the myriad hues in Kerala’s enterprises spectrum

January 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Entrepreneurs have used a near exhaustive spectrum of colours to paint a picture of Kerala coming of age in manufacturing and services as seen in the spread of more than one lakh enterprises, which vary in the technologies they adopt and the strategies they embrace.

Traditional and time-tested oil and flour mills, water purifying units, and manufacturing unit for touchscreen interactive kiosks are part of the range of enterprises showcased at the mega entrepreneurs’ meet that was organised by the Industries department here on Saturday.

The convention, in which around 10,000 entrepreneurs came together as claimed by the department, is the first in terms of such large numbers. It was inspired by the success of the Year of Enterprises campaign, aimed at establishing one lakh new enterprises in the current year.

Nitheesh N.R. from near Kochi, a mechanical engineer, has now shifted his manufacture of export items to Kerala. Nitheesh’s Kaizen OEM Industries makes digital signages as well as self-checkout systems among other gadgets and innovative products that will lead the way in automation. He said he was confident that the business could go forward well in Kerala, an assurance that has prompted him to utilise the one lakh enterprises campaign.

M.S. Ajesh, hailing from Kuttanad, is setting up a water purifying unit with a thousand-litre capacity per day after living as a non-resident Keralite. He said it was his first enterprise after trying his hands at farming, including tapioca and paddy, and other activities. He said he was looking forward to an enterprise that would give him a steady income. Some preliminaries have to be attended to before the water purifying unit is launched under the Year of Enterprises campaign within a month.

Joshimon K.V. from Kottayam was working with a law firm before he utilised the opportunity under the enterprises campaign this year to launch an oil and flour mill. It has been up and running for around five months, and he is satisfied with the way things have turned out. He said it was his first enterprise which had its teething troubles.

K.R. Rupesh from Thrissur is the source of an inspiring experience. At 21, he runs a therapy unit with three doctors and 17 staff members where speech therapy, behavioural therapy, physiotherapy, and counselling are offered. He was confined to a wheelchair after an accident in a swimming pool at 17. He launched his enterprise around eight months ago under the campaign.