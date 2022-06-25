At DDC meeting in Ernakulam, demand to ensure operation of public transport systems on holidays

The District Development Committee has issued instructions to the district administration and the authorities concerned to ensure that public transport systems are operated normally on holidays. The meeting also said that transport services, including KSRTC feeder services, should be utilised effectively to serve the people.

The meeting decided to provide identity cards to differently abled persons. Camps for the purpose would be organised at the constituency levels, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

District Collector Jafar Malik presided over the meeting attended by Anoop Jacob, Antony John, T.J. Vinod, P.V. Sreenijin and K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLAs, and A. Shibu, deputy planning officer.

The Collector told the meeting that details of the files to be settled would be collected from all the government offices concerned and settlements would be made by September 30.

The programme to clear the coast of plastic waste, ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Theeram’, was introduced during the development committee meeting. The programme is being implemented with the help of local bodies, voluntary organisations and peoples’ representatives, the meeting was told. The programme will, in the first phase, include creation of awareness about the use of plastic. In the second phase, plastic will be collected and recycled.

Mr. John said a permanent solution should be found for the wild animals attacks in Pinavoorkkudi, Kuttampuzha and panchayats near Kothamangalam. Fencing to prevent animal attacks should be strengthened, he said. The MLA also said tipper lorries should be prevented from operating during school hours.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said the Vypeen-Pallipuram coastal road should be completed in a time-bound manner and that roads that had been damaged during the rains should be repaired quickly.

The meeting was also informed that work to clean up the Perandoor Canal was in progress and that 3,580 cubic metres of silt had been dredged out of the canal so far. Mud pumping has also been launched as part of the cleaning up programme. Work on canals and drainwater systems was being speeded up in Cheranalloor panchayat as part of Operation Vahini.