‘At crossroads, unemployment, failing democracy, inflation confront India’

January 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

“India is at crossroads and in a difficult juncture in history as youth unemployment, rising national debt, inflation, and plummeting household savings, among other crucial issues, confront the country. The turn we take from this point will determine the character of the country,” said Parakala Prabhakar, political economist and social commentator, in Kochi on January 27. He was delivering the S. Rameshan memorial lecture organised by Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, Ernakulam unit.

He said the government could no longer be trusted for honest data and information without which a democracy cannot function in its spirit. While Bangladesh has youth unemployment rate of 12%, India has the figures at 24%. Household savings have come down to 5% from the earlier 19%. At the same time, the country is faced with runaway inflation, and industrial investments are down. Though industrialists say good things about the country because of their fear of the government, the ground realities reflect the real picture.

More high net-worth individuals are fleeing the country, even surrendering their citizenship and passports. These factors do not augur well for the future of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister has kept a count of how many times the Opposition parties insulted him. However, he has no data on employment, number of deaths during the pandemic, number of hospital beds, and other crucial matters, Mr. Prabhakar said.

On Manipur, he said India had virtually forgotten the State even as it continued to burn. There is no news of Manipur in newspapers and visual media. Nobody discusses the issues in the State.

When India was ranked low in the World Hunger Index, the government posture was that it was an anti-India conspiracy. However, the Union government decided to provide free ration for five years to 82 crore people immediately after the index was released.

“The standards of democracy have fallen. There are no discussions in Parliament. There is mass suspension of MPs after which important laws are passed. A democracy functions on the basis of discussions and disagreements, responsibility and accountability,” he said.