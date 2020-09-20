At 537, Ernakulam records the highest single-day spike

516 contract infection through local contact

In the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far in Ernakulam, 537 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. This is the first instance of the number of cases crossing the 500-mark in the district.

A total of 21 persons who arrived from outside the State tested positive, while 516 people contracted the disease through local contact. Seven health workers, all from private hospitals in the district, have been infected. As many as 37 persons from Fort Kochi and 21 from Odisha, who were working at Pampakuda, have been infected. Other positive cases were reported from areas including Ayyappankavu, Rayamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Alangad, Eloor, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kothamangalam, Thoppumpady, Nedumbassery, Varapuzha, and Vengola.

Meanwhile, 289 people recovered and tested negative, while 3,823 patients are undergoing treatment.

For testing, 952 samples were sent from government facilities, while 1,983 samples were collected from private hospitals and laboratories.