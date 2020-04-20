Kochi

Aswini Hospital founder dead

Sankaran Namboodiri, founder of Aswini Hospital, Thrissur, died in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 95.

A former Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department, he had also worked as a schoolteacher and at the State Bank of India.

