Aster Hospitals announces expansion plans in Kerala

February 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Aster Hospitals has announced expansion plans and is set to increase its bed capacity in Kerala to over 3,000 within the next two years. The total investment will be ₹1,000 crore, says a release.

Aster Hospital in Kasaragod with 350 beds will be commissioned in 2025 and the 500-bed Aster Capital in Thiruvananthapuram in 2026. The number of beds at Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kottakkal will also be increased, said Farhaan Yasin, vice president, Aster India.

At present, Aster Hospitals in Kerala employs a total of 15,000 people across various positions. The group has a total of 175 laboratories and 86 pharmacies in the State. Over the next two years, 250 more laboratories and pharmacies will be set up, he added.