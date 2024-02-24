GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aster Hospitals announces expansion plans in Kerala

February 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Aster Hospitals has announced expansion plans and is set to increase its bed capacity in Kerala to over 3,000 within the next two years. The total investment will be ₹1,000 crore, says a release.

Aster Hospital in Kasaragod with 350 beds will be commissioned in 2025 and the 500-bed Aster Capital in Thiruvananthapuram in 2026. The number of beds at Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kottakkal will also be increased, said Farhaan Yasin, vice president, Aster India.

At present, Aster Hospitals in Kerala employs a total of 15,000 people across various positions. The group has a total of 175 laboratories and 86 pharmacies in the State. Over the next two years, 250 more laboratories and pharmacies will be set up, he added.

Related Topics

Kochi / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.