Association office opened

The office of the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Association was inaugurated by Chief Justice S. Manikumar at the Kaloor court complex on Saturday. Judges of the Kerala High Court C. T. Ravikumar, A.M. Shaffique, K. Vinod Chandran, A. Hariprasad, and Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge Kauser Edappagath, attended. Association president K. Baijunath and secretary V. Vinitha spoke.

