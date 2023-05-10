Assocham to organise meet on millet value chain

May 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and the Kerala State Development Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of Kerala, and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will organise a conference on millet value chain in Kochi on May 12 and 13. The programme is being organised with the support of Grant Thornton, Indian Institute of Millets Research, and Nutri Hub.

The theme of the two-day meet is ‘Strengthening the millets value chain’. It is being held at Gokulam Park Convention Centre. An exhibition, food demo, and B2B and B2C meetings will also be organised alongside the conference, said a press release from Assocham here on Wednesday.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments and P. Prasad, Minister for Agriculture, will jointly inaugurate the conference at which Sreemathi Ghosh, Undersecretary, Ministry of Food Processing, B. Ashok, Agricultural Production Commissioner, Kerala, and Jafar Malik, Executive Director, Kudumbashree Mission, will be present.

The inauguration will be followed by a panel discussion on enabling policy environment for millets featuring Anju K.S., Director, Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, Kerala, and C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, will deliver a special address at the valedictory session on May 13.

The conference will also feature panel discussions on millet farming, strategy for area expansion and yield enhancement, exploring opportunities to harness consumer demand and promoting millets as source of essential nutrients in Kerala, State millet missions, and best practices across States.