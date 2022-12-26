Assistant Labour Officer cannot quantify wages for festival holidays, says HC

December 26, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has held that the Inspector (Assistant Labour Officer) appointed under the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958, cannot adjudicate and decide the quantum of wages payable as compensation to employees who work on national and festival holidays.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while allowing recently a petition filed by the Managing Director and Administrative Manager of a firm in Kochi, observed that the Inspector appointed under the Act had not been conferred with the power of adjudication under the Act.

The petitioners challenged the imposition of ₹48,72,678 by the Industries department on them towards double the rate of wages payable to the employees for working on three national and eight festival holidays and also the proceedings to recover the amount. The amount was imposed following the inspection of the Assistant Labour Officer in 2010 and the detection of several labour legislation violations.

The court pointed out that Section 5(2) of the Act states that if an employee works on any holiday allowed under section 3, he shall be entitled to twice the wages and to avail himself of a substituted holiday on any other day. Section 5(4) stipulates that any amount due to an employee under this Act shall be recoverable as arrears of land revenue under the Revenue Recovery Act. However, nowhere in the Act had the legislature conferred such a power of adjudication or a power of quantifying the amount due to an employee on the Inspector. As the term Inspector itself suggested, he/she was entitled to inspect, identify and even file complaints. His power stops with that, and it could not be extended to confer the power of adjudication on the inspector.

The court added that merely because the power of revenue recovery was conferred under the statute, the same indicates conferment of power of adjudication on the Inspector is stretching the language and intent of the Act beyond permissible limits. The court quashed the notices and revenue recovery proceedings initiated against the firm.