Assembly election: Amit Shah holds road show in Ernakulam

Kochi

24 March 2021 12:21 IST

The Union Home Minister arrived in Kochi on Tuesday night for a whirlwind election campaign in Kerala.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered at Tripunithura in Ernakulam to join party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his whirlwind campaign for the Assembly election in Kerala on Wednesday.

Mr. Shah travelled in a specially designed vehicle from Kizhakkekotta junction to Poornathrayesha temple premises as part of the road show and greeted the voters and workers who gathered in good numbers.

Scores of women party workers too joined the road show.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, the BJP candidate in Thripunithura, party district president S. Jayakrishnan and party general secretary George Kurian accompanied Mr. Shah.

Mr. Shah, who arrived in Kochi on Tuesday night, left for Kanjirapally by helicopter after the road show.