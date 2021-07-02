Assault on pregnant woman: cyber police roped in to track down accused

KOCHI

02 July 2021 20:40 IST

The Aluva West police probing the case related to the beating up of a young pregnant woman have sought the help of the cyber police to track down the prime accused and his friend who is also a co-accused.

In what is suspected to be a dowry-related atrocity, 22-year-old Nehalath, who is four months pregnant, was allegedly beaten up by her husband Mohammed Ali Jouhar in the presence of her father Salim on Wednesday. Jouhar’s friend Muhudas is accused of manhandling Salim. Both are now absconding.

The police have also arraigned Jouhar’s mother Subaida, 55, and sisters Shabeena and Shareena as well on the victim’s allegation that they too had harassed her. The police are probing their roles even as they remain convinced that the victim was subjected to harassment, both mental and physical, over dowry.

The couple had got married nine months ago, and the girl’s family reportedly paid a dowry of ₹8 lakh and gold ornaments worth ₹2 lakh. The accused, however, allegedly kept demanding more.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).