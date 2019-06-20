Assault bid: HC asks police to conduct probe

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Kottayam District Police Chief to conduct an investigation into the alleged attempt to assault the Kottayam municipal secretary following the removal of unauthorised flex boards related to the M.G. University arts festival.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the police chief to file a report in a month. The court passed the directive after registering a letter sent by J. Muhammed Shafi, secretary of the Kottayam municipality, as a suo motu case. According to the letter, he had got the unauthorised flex boards removed in compliance with the High Court directives.

However, a group of eight persons claiming to be union leaders of the university had trespassed into his official residence at 9.30 p.m. on February 27, 2019, and unlawfully detained him for hours. He was not allowed to make any phone call.

The attackers took away the flex boards forcefully and erected them in different parts of the town. A case was registered in connection with incident.

When the court asked about the progress of the investigation, the State Attorney submitted that no headway could be made as the trespassers could not be identified.