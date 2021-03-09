Assam native gets death for rape, murder

Parimal Sahu, a native of Assam, was on Monday sentenced to death for raping and murdering an aged woman at Puthenvelikkara.

The order was passed by Murali Gopala Pandala, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Paravur.

The case was that the convict, who had taken on rent the outhouse of the building of the deceased, raped and killed her on March 19, 2018. The court awarded the death punishment under Section 376 A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of the victim. He was also asked to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh on this count and in default, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one year.

On the charge of house trespass, the court awarded the Sahu rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years and a fine of ₹10,0000 under Section 449 of the Penal Code. For causing disappearance of evidences, the court punished him to RI for three years and fine of ₹10,000. The substantive sentences imposed on the accused will run concurrently.

B. Sreeram was the prosecutor in the case. The court directed that the fine amount, if realised, should be paid to the guardian of the son of the deceasedas compensation. The amount should be put in fixed deposit for two years in a nationalised bank and renewed in the subsequent years. The guardian should appropriate the interest accrued on the deposit for the welfare of the son, the court ordered.

The court also directed that the proceedings of the case should be submitted to the Kerala High Court for confirmation of the punishment.