Assailants stab businessman at home

KOCHI

22 November 2020 00:20 IST

The owner of a transporting firm was stabbed at his house in Kalamassery on Saturday night by unidentified attackers.

Shajahan, 42, was admitted to a private hospital in Kalamassery with injuries. The Kalamassery police said that his condition was out of danger now. A hunt had been launched to nab the attackers, they said.

The Ernakulam Rural police seized 45 LSD stamps, narcotic drug, valued at ₹1 lakh, arrested three youths on the charge of peddling the banned substance, from Perumbavoor on Saturday.

The arrested include a college student. They are Mohammed Faris (21) of Kottakkal; Junais Thazatheveetil (19) of Malappuram and Amal Dev (20) of Kozhikode. The arrest followed a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick.

The police said the youth, who tried to flee on seeing the police, were chased down. They ventured into drugs peddling to make quick money and used to sell drugs to youths engaged in online study at their houses. Their antecedents and details of where it was sourced from were being verified by the police team led by Narcotic Cell DySP K. Madhubabu and Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon.